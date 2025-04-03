Punjab govt to inaugurate upgraded schools every day for 2 months from April 7, says education minister Bains

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the state government will inaugurate upgraded schools every day for two months, starting April 7. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish during the rally "Padhda Punjab in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

According to the information available, inauguration ceremonies will be organised for the schools that have been upgraded, such as those into schools of eminence.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, Bains and Sisodia invited citizens to contribute ideas to make education better. They emphasised that transformation of the education sector needs collective efforts.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were addressing a function in Ludhiana.

The ministers reiterated their vision for ‘Padhda Punjab’, or literate Punjab, stating that the government is making changes to ensure modern classrooms, well-trained teachers and free coaching for competitive exams. They said the state is working tirelessly to provide high-quality education to 6.2 million students in government and private schools.

Bains said that in the last three years, the state government established 117 schools of eminence, increased the pass percentage to over 92%, built 6,200 new classrooms and renovated 4,700 existing ones. The state has also recruited 10,487 teachers, regularised 12,316 educators and introduced international training programmes, sending teachers to countries like Singapore and Finland, he added.

He pointed out that 90% of schools now have wireless internet connectivity, 128 provide transport services and 1,80,000 desks have been distributed to institutions across the state. Bains said the government has hired 1,777 security guards and 1,809 campus managers, along with constructing 10,095 new toilets.

He added that among the most notable achievements is the students’ success in competitive exams, with 189 students cracking the joint entrance exam (JEE) this year.