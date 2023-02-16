Punjab govt to release 256 crore for beneficiaries under Ashirwad Scheme: Minister

The Punjab government will release financial assistance of ₹256 crore soon under the Ashirwad Scheme for a total of 50,189 beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and economically weaker sections, said social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur.

The cabinet minister said the funds will be released for the period from March 2022 to January 2023 as the applications of 21,662 beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes and 13,385 from Backward Classes and economically weaker sections were pending whose total liability was ₹178.49 crore. “A total of 35,047 beneficiaries have been given benefits of ₹178 crore till February 2022 by the present government. From March 2022 to January 2023, financial assistance of ₹173 crores for 33,983 beneficiaries of SCs and ₹82.65 crore for 16,206 beneficiaries of Backward Classes and economically weaker sections for a total of 50,189 beneficiaries will be given soon,” she added.

The minister asked the beneficiaries to apply online on the government portal for financial benefits. The Ashirwad Scheme portal was launched by the state government last year.

