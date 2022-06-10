Punjab govt to run Volvo buses from Delhi airport to state from June 15

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that from June 15, the state government will ply Volvo buses from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi airport to different towns in Punjab.

Mann assured that the fare of the government-run Volvo buses will be half of that of private buses without compromising on the services.

In a video message shared on social media, the chief minister said earlier the transport mafia was making profit from this route but now the money earned will go to the state exchequer.

After the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab in March, a discussion was held on the issue with officials concerned.

A meeting of transport officials of Delhi and Punjab was also held.

The bus service to Delhi airport is expected to start from 10 cities — Chandigarh, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Pathankot, Moga, Muktsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, since most prospective passengers belong to these areas.

The timetable of the bus service will be made according to the flight schedule.

The chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi discussed the issue before it was taken up at a secretary-level meeting of the transport departments of both states.