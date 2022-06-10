Suspected shooter in Moose Wala killing arrested, 9th arrest so far: sources

A suspected shooter in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case has been arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said on Friday. The man is believed to be a part of the group that fired at the Punjab singer-politician. The 28-year-old rapper was shot dead in the Mansa district of the state on May 29.

Nine arrests have been made in the murder case so far, including eight men who allegedly provided logistics support, conducted recce and harboured the attackers.

In its first official statement, the SIT said that Moose Wala, who left his house at 4.30 pm on May 29 along with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Four shooters were identified in the case.

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - jailed in Delhi's Tihar - has been named as the mastermind in the case. Bishnoi along with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar allegedly plotted the murder of the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the state elections. “It was a big conspiracy to kill the Punjabi singer. We have identified at least five persons in this case and sharing their details with our counterparts in other states. We’ll soon arrest them,” said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police, told reporters earlier this week.

His death sent shockwaves not just in India but across Canada too where he had gone as a student.

On Thursday, the Interpol issued a red-corner notice against gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder.

The Congress and Moose Wala's family had been demanding a probe by a central agency amid attacks on the Bhagwant Mann government, criticised for downgrading the singer's security.

