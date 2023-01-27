Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt. to spend 29 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Nijjar

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Nijjar said large population of Ludhiana will benefit from these development works; in this regard, the local government department has already initiated the office process

(HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab government is going to spend approximately 29.08 crore on development works in Ludhiana, said local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Issuing a statement, Nijjar said 27.67 crore will be spent on supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage, and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste for Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC). Operation and maintenance are also included, he added.

Similarly, 66.76 lakh will be spent for implementation of surveillance infrastructure in court complex, DC office and associated areas.

Apart from this, 74.70 lakh will be spent for supply of ready-mix road repair bituminous material for central store municipal corporation.

Further giving details, the minister said large population of Ludhiana will benefit from these development works. In this regard, the local government department has already started the office process.

He has also instructed the officers of the department to ensure quality and transparency in development works.

