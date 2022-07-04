Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt to upgrade polytechnic colleges

The polytechnic colleges in Punjab will be upgraded under the ‘modernisation of polytechnics’ scheme
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

: The Punjab technical education department has planned to upgrade polytechnic colleges in the state with financial assistance from the Central government and has asked the institutions to furnish their requirements.

The colleges will be upgraded under the ‘modernisation of polytechnics’ scheme.

Under the scheme, smart classrooms will be built in the colleges and modernisation of labs and renovation of washrooms will be carried out. Besides the latest machinery, equipment, smart computers and projectors will also be provided to these colleges.

The department has issued a letter in this regard to the principals of all colleges and sought detailed project reports (DPRs).

An official of the department said they have sought DPRs to inform the Central government about the estimated cost for the upgradation of the colleges’ infrastructure.

