Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to waive 1,200 cr worth power bill arrears
chandigarh news

Punjab govt to waive 1,200 cr worth power bill arrears

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to waive the power bill arrears of domestic consumers with up to 2kW load usage
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The decision to waive the power bill arrears of domestic consumers having up to 2kW load usage was taken in the Punjab cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (HT FIle)

In a significant decision to provide succor to the economically weaker sections of society, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to waive the outstanding bills of domestic electricity consumers with up to 2kW load usage.

Acceding to the long-pending demand of people whose electricity connections were snapped for non-payment of bills, the cabinet decided that the government will now pay arrears due towards individual defaulters. The government will have to bear a burden of 1,200 crore to fulfil this announcement, said a government spokesperson.

This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi at chief minister’s office on Wednesday morning.

During the deliberations, the chief minister also emphasised the need to rationalise the electricity production cost in Punjab besides popularising the concept of greenfield solar projects as they are more environment-friendly and affordable as compared to conventional thermal power plants.

He also underlined the need to review the power purchase agreements with various private power plants from the point of financial viability and economic sustainability.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

40,000 compensation to student: High court junks Himachal Pradesh University’s appeal

Punjab Congress crisis: Sidhu raises appointments; let’s talk, says CM Channi

25-year-old man booked for killing aunt in Sunam

Bail granted to ex-Delhi cop held for providing firearm to BKI operative
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP