Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS officers

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer.

Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal, who will now be IGP Crime Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Chandigarh..

Bhullar was posted as DIG, AGTF, by transferring him from commissioner of police, Ludhiana, a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced setting up the new wing to take on the gangsters. The posting has created lot of noise in the police circles as the officer has been known for getting important field postings throughout his career.

Naunihal Singh has been posted as, IGP, personnel, with additional charge of PAP-II and disaster management at Jalandhar, whereas Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was awaiting posting, will now been IG, headquarters, considered an important post in police affairs.

S Bhoopathi has been posted as DIG, Jalandhar range, whereas Rahul S will be DIG, administration. Jagdale Nilambri has been posted as DIG, cyber crime, whereas Patil Ketan Baliram has been transferred as AIG, training.

Gaurav Garg has been posted as AIG, crime in BoI, Akhil Chaudhary as AIG, personnel-III, Amneet Kaundal as AIG, counter-intelligence, Kanwardeep Kaur as AIG, personnel-II, Deepak Pareek as AIG, personnel-I, Sachin Gupta as AIG, intelligence, Varun Kumar as AIG, intelligence, Satinder Singh as commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, Narinder Bhargav as AIG Crime, BoI, Ludhiana.

PPS officer Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, who was AIG, counter-intelligence, has been posted as commandant, 7th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar.