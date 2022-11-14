Punjab govt will spend 15 crore on devp works in Ludhiana: minister Nijjar

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sundat said the state government has decided to spend ₹15 crore on various development works in the city.

Green belts will come up around Jalandhar Bypass, from Shiv Puri to Kundan Puri railway line crossing including Buddha Nullah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, a road from Chand Nagar Pulli to Kundan Puri Railway line will also be reconstructed.

Nijjar said reconstruction of Dhandri bridge will be done using mastic asphalt and ready-mixed concrete with bituminous concrete. Besides, the road from Chandigarh Road to Tajpur Road in Ward 16-17 will also be reconstructed.

The cabinet minister said that boundary walls of parks and other facilities will also be repaired so that people can walk in a clean environment.

The minister said tenders for these works have been floated and bids will be opened on November 18 and 25.