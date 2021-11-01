Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt working seriously on sacrilege, drug cases, says minister Sukhjinder Randhawa

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be interrogated by Punjab Police in the sacrilege cases in a day or two, says deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Tarn Taran on Sunday.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said the Punjab government was working seriously on the cases of sacrilege and drugs and the guilty will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference after attending a meeting organised by Tarn Taran MLA Dharambir Agnihotri, Randhawa, who also hold the home portfolio, said, “Yes, there has been long delay in delivery of justice in the sacrilege cases. The case has been taken up on priority.”

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the minister said, will be interrogated in the neighbouring state as per the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the desecration cases. “Our special investigation team (SIT) will visit Haryana for the interrogation in a day or two. The case will be investigated thoroughly and nobody will be implicated falsely,” he added.

On alleged conspiracy behind visit of Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched by some nihangs for allegedly committing sacrilege, to the Singhu border, Randhawa said, “An SIT is working to find out how Lakhbir went to Delhi and who was behind this. The SIT will soon bring the truth to the fore.”

The state government has already asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to open the sealed reports on drugs, he added. “The next hearing is on November 19 and we hope that the names of those involved in the drug business will be revealed that day,” he said.

The minister slammed former CM Amarinder Singh for supporting the Centre’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km in Punjab.

MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar were also present on the occasion.

