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Punjab, Haryana CMs to attend PM Modi’s 5,278-crore highway projects flag off in Chandigarh

The event will mark the inauguration of the 31-km six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali, built at a cost of ₹1,936 crore, the stretch is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 08:47 AM IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be among the key dignitaries attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandigarh on July 17, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for major road infrastructure projects worth 5,278 crore across the Tricity region.

According to officials, the projects are designed to enable high-speed, safer and more efficient travel while reducing travel time and strengthening logistics networks in the region. (HT File)
According to officials, the projects are designed to enable high-speed, safer and more efficient travel while reducing travel time and strengthening logistics networks in the region. (HT File)

The event will mark the inauguration of the 31-km six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali, built at a cost of 1,936 crore. The stretch is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Chandigarh, Mohali and surrounding areas.

In addition, the PM will lay the foundation stone for two major projects — the 10.3-km Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway (estimated cost 1,464 crore) and the 19.2-km Zirakpur Bypass ( 1,878 crore). These projects aim to decongest Zirakpur, streamline inter-state traffic and improve access towards Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Officials said the projects are designed to enable high-speed, safer and more efficient travel while reducing travel time and strengthening logistics networks in the region.

Members of Parliament Varun Chaudhary (Ambala), Dr Dharamvir Gandhi (Patiala) and Malvinder Singh Kang (Anandpur Sahib) are also expected to attend the event.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab, Haryana CMs to attend PM Modi’s ₹5,278-crore highway projects flag off in Chandigarh
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