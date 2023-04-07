Pleas from NSA detainees: HC defers hearing for April 11

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 07, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Pleas demanded that they be allowed to meet the detainees and directions be given to the Punjab government to provide copies of orders, whereby these persons have been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday deferred hearing on five pleas from relatives of close associates of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run, for April 11.

The pleas demanded that they be allowed to meet the detainees and directions be given to the Punjab government to provide copies of orders, whereby these persons have been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

These persons were detained after a crackdown was launched by the Punjab police and other agencies to nab the Sikh preacher, on March 18.

The petitioners included Pavitar Kaur, wife of Gurmeet Singh Bhukkanwala; Harjinder Singh, father of Pradhanmantri Bajeke; Surjit Singh, father of Basant Singh; Virpal Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh; and Simranjit Kaur, wife of Varinder Singh, alias Fauji, bodyguard of the Sikh preacher.

One more petition taken up was from Karnail Singh Panjoli, a member of the SGPC, who also demanded that he be allowed to meet the detainess. It has also been deferred for April 11.

The pleas were listed for hearing before the vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal, which asked the petitioners’ lawyer, Imaan Singh Khara, to explain on the next date of hearing about the maintainability of these petitions.

