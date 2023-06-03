Punjab and Haryana HC asks DGP to get Rupnagar murder probed by senior officer

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked director general of police (DGP), Punjab to depute a senior officer to look into alleged false implication of two persons in a murder case reported in Rupnagar in March.

The court asked the DGP to depute a senior officer to look into the matter and submit a status report on August 11. (Representational Photo)

The bench of justice Namit Kumar ordered that officer should be of the level of an additional director general of police or an inspector general of police in view of the allegations that complainant in the case was allegedly close to Rupnagar senior superintendent of police, who has also been made as a respondent in the proceedings.

The court was hearing a plea from one Dev Raj seeking the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in an FIR registered on March 22 for murder and other offences at Nangal police station in Rupnagar.

As per the plea, his son Narinder Kumar and one Mandeep Singh are accused in the murder case of a bouncer and plea claimed they have been falsely implicated at the instance of one Baljinder Singh in alleged connivance with SSP Rupnagar. As per plea, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Baljinder Singh, who along with his associates came in four cars and other vehicles where illegal mining was being carried out near Mandeep Singh’s land. When they tried to run away from the spot, Baljinder Singh’s car hit one of their associates, bouncer Anil and he later died, the plea claimed.

The petitioner’s son and Mandeep Singh were present there, they lifted the injured bouncer and took him to a hospital. However, only due to the alleged influence of Baljinder Singh, FIR was “wrongly” registered against petitioner’s son and Mandeep Singh, the plea claimed. The petitioner had also tried to prove his claims with the help of photographs and other material.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the court asked the DGP to depute a senior officer to look into the matter and submit a status report on August 11. It further directed that the challan be not filed in the case till the next date of hearing.