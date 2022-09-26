Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana price trend: Veggies dearer post rains; Peas cost 250 per kilo

Punjab, Haryana price trend: Veggies dearer post rains; Peas cost 250 per kilo

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 09:28 PM IST

Retail prices of peas have risen sharply to almost ₹250 per kg from ₹130-150 per kg, while that of tomatoes rose from ₹40 per kg to ₹60 per kg. Radish prices have moved northwards

Traders said the vegetable prices are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds. (Stock image)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Prices of vegetables like peas and cauliflower have surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh owing to a supply crunch caused by recent heavy rains in the region, traders said on Monday.

Retail prices of peas have risen sharply to nearly 250 per kg from 130-150 per kg, while that of tomatoes rose from 40 per kg to 60 per kg, they said.

The supply of many vegetables has been affected after heavy monsoon rains in the two states and some neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Retail prices of other vegetables like beans and cucumber have also increased and their current prices hovering around 100-110 per kg and 50-60 per kg, respectively.

Cauliflower was selling at around 100-120 per kg from 70-80 per kg earlier.

Bitter gourd was selling in the range of 80 per kg against 60 per kg earlier.

Carrot prices have gone up from 50 per kg to 60-70 per kg, while bottle gourds have risen from 40 per kg to 50-60 per kg now.

Radish prices have gone up from around 40 per kg earlier to 60-80 per kg.

Lemon prices have also increased to 40 per 250 grams from 25-30 earlier. Coriander prices have also increased from 20 per 100 gram earlier to 30, while prices of chillies have also gone up, traders said.

However, traders said there was not much change in the prices of onion, potato and fruits, such as apple, pear and banana.

The vegetable prices are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds, a trader said here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP