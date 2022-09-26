Punjab, Haryana price trend: Veggies dearer post rains; Peas cost 250 per kilo

Prices of vegetables like peas and cauliflower have surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh owing to a supply crunch caused by recent heavy rains in the region, traders said on Monday.

Retail prices of peas have risen sharply to nearly ₹250 per kg from ₹130-150 per kg, while that of tomatoes rose from ₹40 per kg to ₹60 per kg, they said.

The supply of many vegetables has been affected after heavy monsoon rains in the two states and some neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Retail prices of other vegetables like beans and cucumber have also increased and their current prices hovering around ₹100-110 per kg and ₹50-60 per kg, respectively.

Cauliflower was selling at around ₹100-120 per kg from ₹70-80 per kg earlier.

Bitter gourd was selling in the range of ₹80 per kg against ₹60 per kg earlier.

Carrot prices have gone up from ₹50 per kg to ₹60-70 per kg, while bottle gourds have risen from ₹40 per kg to ₹50-60 per kg now.

Radish prices have gone up from around ₹40 per kg earlier to ₹60-80 per kg.

Lemon prices have also increased to ₹40 per 250 grams from ₹25-30 earlier. Coriander prices have also increased from ₹20 per 100 gram earlier to ₹30, while prices of chillies have also gone up, traders said.

However, traders said there was not much change in the prices of onion, potato and fruits, such as apple, pear and banana.

The vegetable prices are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds, a trader said here.