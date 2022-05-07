Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
chandigarh news

Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to PU
M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, addresses the 69th convocation of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh on Friday. He said he was happy that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and the governors of both states are here on this occasion. He hoped that they will extend all the support to the university. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University (PU).

Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.

He said that there is a need for closer interaction between the universities and government so that more robust policies can be formulated.

He said, “I am happy that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and the governors of both states are here on this occasion. I hope that they will extend all the support to the university because the university needs better infrastructure that is possible with the support of the state and the Central government.”

“I hope both chief ministers will be moving in this direction in the future. They have been doing it and I hope they will do it in a better manner and in a more effective way in the future,” the Vice-President said. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.

RELATED STORIES

During his address, the Vice-President exhorted PU to work towards attaining ranks in the top 10 universities globally. This was Naidu’s third such visit to PU, as he had attended the convocation ceremonies in 2018 and 2019 as well.

An inter-state body corporate, PU is a state and Centrally-funded university. It annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP