Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University (PU).
Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.
He said that there is a need for closer interaction between the universities and government so that more robust policies can be formulated.
He said, “I am happy that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and the governors of both states are here on this occasion. I hope that they will extend all the support to the university because the university needs better infrastructure that is possible with the support of the state and the Central government.”
“I hope both chief ministers will be moving in this direction in the future. They have been doing it and I hope they will do it in a better manner and in a more effective way in the future,” the Vice-President said. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
During his address, the Vice-President exhorted PU to work towards attaining ranks in the top 10 universities globally. This was Naidu’s third such visit to PU, as he had attended the convocation ceremonies in 2018 and 2019 as well.
An inter-state body corporate, PU is a state and Centrally-funded university. It annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.
Sangrur DC launches coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Friday launched 'Mera Maan' a coding bootcamp project for unprivileged girls to get basic training in computer coding. The project was started with the help of a private company, which will provide training to girls. Other short story Undertrial dies in Ferozepur jail Ferozepur A 39-year-old undertrial lodged at the Central Jail here died on Friday. He was suffering from various diseases, including TB.
PSEB Class 5 results out, girls outshine boys
The Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared the results of Class 5 for the exams held in March this year. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB's official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com on Saturday at 10 am. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57% as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. Keeping with the trend, this year, too, girls performed better than the boys.
2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening. The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. Machhiwara station house officer, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application. They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
