Punjab, Haryana should extend support to PU: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), on Friday while highlighting the need for closer interaction between universities and the government said both Punjab and Haryana governments should extend all the support to Panjab University (PU).

Naidu was addressing the 69th annual convocation of PU where 828 PhD degrees were awarded. The annual convocation was held after a gap of two years at PU due to the pandemic.

He said that there is a need for closer interaction between the universities and government so that more robust policies can be formulated.

He said, “I am happy that chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and the governors of both states are here on this occasion. I hope that they will extend all the support to the university because the university needs better infrastructure that is possible with the support of the state and the Central government.”

“I hope both chief ministers will be moving in this direction in the future. They have been doing it and I hope they will do it in a better manner and in a more effective way in the future,” the Vice-President said. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.

During his address, the Vice-President exhorted PU to work towards attaining ranks in the top 10 universities globally. This was Naidu’s third such visit to PU, as he had attended the convocation ceremonies in 2018 and 2019 as well.

An inter-state body corporate, PU is a state and Centrally-funded university. It annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.

