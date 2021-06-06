Punjab, Haryana yet to pay their share for CHB’s high-end housing scheme

The future of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) high-end flats for officials and MLAs in IT Park is in doldrums as both Punjab and Haryana have yet to clear their share of payment for the project.

“We can’t move ahead with the project unless financial commitment is proceeded with,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

“For starting the construction of the flats, CHB has repeatedly written to both Punjab and Haryana governments for releasing their share of 25% payment. But so far, none has,” said a senior UT official. Notably, CHB has already finalised the architectural plans for the project.

In September 2019, CHB had sought opinion from both the governments for buying these flats for their officials in IT Park. Additionally, PGIMER had also expressed willingness to buy the flats.

The housing board is expected to construct 10 seven-storey towers with 28 flats each, having a base price of ₹2 crore each. All three agencies are expected to pay ₹66 crore each for their share of the flats. The project is to come up on 6.73 acres.

Housing project for general public also in limbo

Another CHB housing scheme coming up in IT Park for the general public, which was planned to be floated in April, is stuck with the plan approval committee of the UT administration.

The committee has sought clarifications over the plans on several issues, one of them being construction of EWS flats, which are mandatory in a housing scheme. The CHB has decided to shift the EWS flats from the project to a separate location in Sector 54.

Garg said, “We are awaiting the approval of the committee. We have submitted the responses to the clarifications they had sought. Simultaneously, we have also initiated the process of getting environmental clearances for the project. Only after both approvals are in place, we will float the scheme.”

In all, 728 flats have been planned in three categories. A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly ₹2.75 crore, three-bedroom flat ₹1.9 crore and two bedroom flat ₹1.3 crore. As per the proposed plan, the project includes 28 4BHK flats, 448 3BHKs and 252 2BHKs.

The towers will have two basements with parking provision for two cars per flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.