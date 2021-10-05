Punjab health department orders to shift staff occupying same seat for 3 years

The Punjab health and family welfare department on Monday directed all the civil surgeons in the state to shift the officials or employees who have been occupying the same seat for at least three years, citing the upcoming festival season besides maintaining transparency.

“It came to notice that many employees have been occupying the same seat in different institutions under the health department for many years. To bring transparency in the functioning of the department, you are directed to immediately shift all the officers/employees posted in your subordinate offices who have been on one seat for three years or more to other seats at the level of your office immediately,” read the orders.

Director (health services) Dr Andesh Kang said, “The festival season is approaching. The civil surgeons can shuffle the staff if the need be. It is their duty to maintain a transparent system.”