Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab health department orders to shift staff occupying same seat for 3 years
chandigarh news

Punjab health department orders to shift staff occupying same seat for 3 years

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The Punjab health department claimed that the move was taken ensure transparency in its functioning.
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

The Punjab health and family welfare department on Monday directed all the civil surgeons in the state to shift the officials or employees who have been occupying the same seat for at least three years, citing the upcoming festival season besides maintaining transparency.

“It came to notice that many employees have been occupying the same seat in different institutions under the health department for many years. To bring transparency in the functioning of the department, you are directed to immediately shift all the officers/employees posted in your subordinate offices who have been on one seat for three years or more to other seats at the level of your office immediately,” read the orders.

Director (health services) Dr Andesh Kang said, “The festival season is approaching. The civil surgeons can shuffle the staff if the need be. It is their duty to maintain a transparent system.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Being a good Samaritan costs Ludhiana man his car

32% people fully vaccinated against Covid in Ludhiana

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab cabinet observes 2-minute silence in homage to killed farmers

High court constitutes new special bench in Bhola drug racket case
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP