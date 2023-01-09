Punjab: Health, education government’s top priority, says Dr Balbir Singh

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said providing health facilities to the people of the state will be his top priority.

After his induction into the Punjab cabinet, Singh visited his hometown Patiala on Sunday. He was interacting with the media at the Circuit House after the district police gave him a guard of honour.

The resignation of cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari has led to the reallocation of portfolios among ministers.

An ophthalmologist, Singh has been given the department of health and family welfare, medical education and research, and elections.

Singh has pinned a tweet on his Twitter page. It reads, “I was only one of a billion helpless Indian voters who always got cheated. Zero chance of me entering politics. Then @ArvindKejriwal gave me a new vision, a greater cause! S.@BhagwantMann gave me a chance to make a difference. They made me an MLA and minister. I am deeply thankful!”

When asked about how he plans to take up the issues of the people, he said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has already prepared a roadmap about it. I will contribute by sharing my knowledge for the welfare of the people.”

He also added, “Health and education are our top priority. You will see the change soon.”