Punjab health employees’ unions to withdraw strike

Deputy chief minister OP Soni on Tuesday held meetings with representatives of various unions of health department employees in the state.

The deputy CM told the unions that their demands will be considered, following which the employees bodies assured to withdraw strikes and demonstrations, according to an official release. Soni thanked the associations for agreeing to resume seamless delivery of health services in the interest of patients.

“I thank all the associations who have conceded to the request by government and have assured withdrawal of strikes and to end the demonstrations/agitations. I assure that government will reciprocate their gesture in the most positive manner,” he said in a statement after his meetings with representatives of Staff Nurses Union, NHM employees, ANMs, COVID Volunteers, 108 ambulance drivers and PCS doctors Chandigarh.

Soni also directed the department officers to put up the genuine demands of all the associations for immediate approval and work out ways and means to address the demands that require technical intervention. Principal Secretary, health and family welfare, Vikas Garg and director, health, Dr Andesh and director, health, Dr Om Prakash Gojra were among those present.

