Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu while inaugurating Mai Daultan Maternal and Child Hospital at Moga said seven more hospitals will be commissioned in the state later this year. (HT photo)
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu inaugurates 50-bed hospital in Moga

The hospital in Moga district has been constructed at a cost of 5.48 crore, says the health minister. Sidhu said 29 such hospitals have been built across Punjab and construction work of another eight hospitals was under progress
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:52 AM IST

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated Mai Daultan Maternal and Child Hospital at Moga on Wednesday.

He said the 50-bed facility has been constructed at a cost of 5.48 crore. The minister said 29 such hospitals have been built across the state and construction work of another eight hospitals was under progress. Seven more hospitals will be commissioned later this year, he added.

Sidhu said that 13,000 staffers have been recruited during his tenure as the health minister. “Appointment of specialist doctors and health workers is still ongoing. Around 600 more doctors will be recruited soon,” said the minister.

The minister assured that existing staff under the National Health Mission (NHM) will be given priority at the time of appointing regular staff.

