Punjab health minister hands over 13 crore to Mohali MC on behalf of GMADA

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday handed over a cheque for ₹13 crore to the municipal corporation (MC), on behalf of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), to be spent on development works.

The cheque was handed over to mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and MC commissioner Kamal Garg. As per the agreement, GMADA is to pay 25% of maintenance expenses to MC every year.

Sidhu reassured the civic body that he would not allow any shortage of funds for development of Mohali. He further said that soon ₹5 crore will be received from the power department and another ₹2.5 crore from Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited, and will be handed over to the MC.

Sidhu also handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh from his discretionary quota for repairing the bathrooms at the ITI for girls.