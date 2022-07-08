Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital

Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. Randhawa informed the minister regarding the space crunch at the civil hospital, which can be solved if it is merged with the adjoining BDPO office. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. The minister expressed displeasure over the lack of cleanliness.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Youth’s phone snatched

Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. The victim, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of New Maloya Colony. A case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-11 police station.

Two caught with drugs

Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday. Ajay Verma, alias Guggu, 20, of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, was arrested near the cremation ground in Mauli Jagran with 2.5 kg ganja. The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police also arrested Ajay Singh, 29, of Pahlewal, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, with 470 gm charas. Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered in both matters.

IGNOU opens admissions for July 2022 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online admission process for all programmes of the July 2022 session. Students can apply through https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. The last date for admission in all masters, bachelors, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes is July 31, 2022. Savita Panwar, regional director of IGNOU’s Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said 16 new programmes were being introduced in the upcoming session.

Plaksha University signs MoU with US varsity

Plaksha University and University of California San Diego’s Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute, a leading research institution, signed an MoU at an event held in Mohali on Thursday. The MoU covers cooperation in the fields of computer science and data science, and mutually beneficial areas of interest, such as special short-term programmes, workshops, visits, joint research, development projects, publications, information exchange and research internships. The MoU was signed by Rudra Pratap, founding vice-chancellor of Plaksha University, and Pradeep K Khosla, chancellor of University of California, San Diego.

Australian delegation visits PU

A delegation from western Australia, which is on a visit to India to explore possibilities of joint ventures with various states and institutions, visited Panjab University (PU) on Thursday. A meeting was held with the delegation under the chairmanship of PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig, where they discussed academic collaboration, technology exchange and interlinked repositories of research data and courses, which may benefit both students of both countries.

PU to hold summer school with DU

Panjab University’s department of laws, in collaboration with University of Delhi (faculty of law) and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, will organise a full-time residential summer School from July 15 to 21. The summer school will offer students an opportunity to engage in informative discussions, learn about new concepts, and explore contemporary ideas with the help of seminars, technical sessions, and group discussions. The last date to register is July 10.

Chandigarh Football League concludes

The ninth edition of Chandigarh Football League (CFL) organised by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) concluded on Thursday. CFL is held every year and provides an opportuniy to players between ages of 5-18 to participate and experience a month-long football league. CFL was started in 2012 and held at Dev Samaj College in Sector 45, Chandigarh, this year. The league had over 400 participants, with 49 teams across six age groups. One of the highlights of the league was participation of almost 100 players aged between 5-8 years.

Congress to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ambala

The Indian National Congress will stage a protest against the Union government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme in Ambala on Friday. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, state Youth Congress president Diwanshu Bhudiraja said the protest will be attended by party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and National Youth Congress president Shrinivas BV. ”Workers will gather at Panchyat Bhawan at 6 pm, from where the march will begin. The Union government has deliberately introduced the scheme to destroy the youth’s dream to serve in the army,” Budhiraja added.

33-year-old man ends life, wife’s male friend booked

After a 33-year-old man from Dadpura Mohalla in Dera Bassi ended his life on Thursday by consuming, police booked his wife’s male friend for abetment to suicide. The case was registered based on the statement of the deceased’s brother. He said that his borther had gotten married around 10 years to a woman from Karnal. He stated that his brother had made a one-minute video stating that the suspect, who is a resident of Kharar, was having an affair with his wife and responsible for him taking the extreme step. The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.