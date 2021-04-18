Punjab hits new peak with 4,498 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Saturday reported another record spike of 4,498 Covid cases, breaking the previous high of 4,333 infections witnessed on Thursday.

With 64 more fatalities, the death toll in the state climbed to 7,834, according to a bulletin released by the state government. A total of 2,95,138 people have been infected by the virus in the state so far.

Maximum 10 deaths were reported from Mohali, seven from Patiala and six each from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana reported 835 new cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 790 in Mohali, 449 in Jalandhar, 372 in Patiala and 357 in Amritsar.

As many as 2,615 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,54,805, the bulletin said.

There are 46 critical patients on ventilator while 401 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 65,61,028 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Positivity rate highest in Mohali

According to the bulletin, Mohali reported the highest positivity rate of 26.3%, followed by 22.8% in Fazilka, 15.8% in Ferozepur, 15.74% in Bathinda, 14.74% in Patiala, 10.79% in Amritsar, 10.88% in Kapurthala, 10.78% and Hoshiarpur.

Sonu Sood tests positive

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under quarantine.

Sood had also met Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on April 10. The 47-year-old actor from Moga, said he will continue his work for those in need. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. “But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all,” Sood tweeted. The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.

Paracetamol for those inoculated

Ludhiana: Those getting vaccinated in Punjab will now get 10 tablets of paracetamol. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with all civil surgeons of the state. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Sukhjiwan Kakkar said that it was decided to give paracetamol to the people as the majority of those inoculated were complaining about pain in the arm, bodyaches and fever.

Patiala resident booked for violating Covid norms

Patiala: A Patiala resident has been booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions after he uploaded his photos of partying on Facebook.

SHO Kotwali, Patiala, Inderpal Singh said Sanjeev Kumar Tuteja uploaded photos of his friends partying at a hotel in Rajpura. “They were not wearing masks and social distancing was also not maintained. The gathering of persons appeared to be more than that is allowed,” he said.

The Facebook post mentioned that more than 100 persons attended the event, said the SHO, adding a case has been registered under Section 188 (disobeying public official’s order) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

(With PTI inputs)