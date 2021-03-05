Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists
The Punjab assembly on Friday constituted a House committee to probe the torture allegations by farm activists who were jailed during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.
Speaker Rana KP Singh constituted the House panel after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh referred the demand of Aam Aadmi Party member Kanwar Sandhu to him.
Sandhu made the demand after Capt Amarinder Singh concluded his speech in response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to governor VP Singh Badnore’s address in the Vidhan Sabha.
Sandhu said that labour activist Nodeep Kaur and her associate Shiv Kumar besides farmer activists have alleged torture in jails so a panel should be constituted to probe the matter. The CM referred the demand to the Speaker, who announced the constitution of the panel according to assembly rules.
