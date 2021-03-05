IND USA
Labour activist Nodeep Kaur outside the Karnal jail on February 26 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted her bail. She was arrested at Kundli on the Delhi-Haryana border on January 12 while she was demonstrating in solidarity with farmers against the Centre’s three farm laws. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists

Speaker Rana KP Singh constituted the panel after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh referred the demand of Aam Aadmi Party member Kanwar Sandhu to him
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST

The Punjab assembly on Friday constituted a House committee to probe the torture allegations by farm activists who were jailed during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Speaker Rana KP Singh constituted the House panel after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh referred the demand of Aam Aadmi Party member Kanwar Sandhu to him.

Sandhu made the demand after Capt Amarinder Singh concluded his speech in response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to governor VP Singh Badnore’s address in the Vidhan Sabha.

Sandhu said that labour activist Nodeep Kaur and her associate Shiv Kumar besides farmer activists have alleged torture in jails so a panel should be constituted to probe the matter. The CM referred the demand to the Speaker, who announced the constitution of the panel according to assembly rules.

