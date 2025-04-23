Menu Explore
Punjab housing dept rolls out digital portal for building plan submission

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 23, 2025 09:56 AM IST

The OBPAS allows citizens and architects to submit building maps and drawings for residential and group housing projects online, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices

In a move aimed at streamlining urban development and reducing red tape, the department of housing and urban development, Punjab, has launched Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS). This new digital initiative is designed to simplify the approval process for building plans and enhance transparency in service delivery, according to a department spokesperson.

The online system will handle the entire approval process—from submission to clearance. (HT File)
The online system will handle the entire approval process—from submission to clearance. (HT File)

The OBPAS allows citizens and architects to submit building maps and drawings for residential and group housing projects online, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. Submissions can be made through the official portal of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA). The online system will handle the entire approval process—from submission to clearance—making it more efficient and accessible.

Officials say the platform will save time and money for applicants while ensuring quick and accountable processing. Additionally, building plans prepared under the self-certification scheme by empanelled architects will also be managed through this portal.

The department will organise a two-day workshop for architects and engineers on April 23 and 24 at PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, SAS Nagar. The sessions will be conducted in hybrid mode—from 11.00am to 1.00pm and again from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Interested professionals can attend in person or request an online participation link via WhatsApp at +91 78275 52999.

The department also announced plans for separate training sessions for its staff.

