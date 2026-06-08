Punjab IAS officers’ reshuffle: MARKFED MD Dayalan among 6 officers shifted

Girish Dayalan, managing director, MARKFED, and registrar of cooperative societies, has been posted as special secretary, prisons department, as the Punjab government ordered reshuffling of six IAS officers.

Girish Dayalan, managing director, MARKFED, and registrar of cooperative societies, has been posted as special secretary, prisons department, as the Punjab government ordered reshuffling of six IAS officers. (HT File)

Dayalan’s transfer comes weeks after the IAS officer in a letter dated April 24, (accessed by HT) had told the department of social security, women and child development that MARKFED would not proceed with the ongoing tenders under the supplementary nutrition programme due to quality issues.Dayalan was given the additional charge of MD, MARKFED, in February replacing Preeti Yadav.

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For the past several years, MARKFED has been supplying Fun Pops, khichdi premix, and sweet and salty daliya premixes to anganwadis on behalf of the department, which runs the integrated child development services, a flagship central government programme aimed at ensuring adequate nutrition for infants, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and nursing mothers.

Dayalan, however, termed it a routine transfer. “Due to certain health issues and a surgery, I had requested a posting where there is comparatively less work. There is no link between my transfer and any issue, as is being projected by others,” he said.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha could not be contacted for comment.

Sanyam Aggarwal, 2012-batch IAS officer, will hold the charge of the registrar of cooperative societies and managing director of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

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{{^usCountry}} Vishesh Sarangal (2013 batch) has been given the additional charge of MARKFED MD. He will continue to hold charge of special secretary, good governance and information technology; director, good governance and information technology; and CEO, Punjab state e-governance society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishesh Sarangal (2013 batch) has been given the additional charge of MARKFED MD. He will continue to hold charge of special secretary, good governance and information technology; director, good governance and information technology; and CEO, Punjab state e-governance society. {{/usCountry}}

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Manvesh Singh Sidhu (2004 batch) has been appointed MD of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB).

Sidhu will continue to hold his existing roles as administrative secretary, labour department; secretary, revenue and rehabilitation department; and commissioner, Rupnagar division.

Sakshi Sawhney (2014 batch) has been appointed special secretary, health and family welfare department. She will continue to serve as mission director, National Health Mission, Punjab, and chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA).

Preeti Yadav (2014 batch) has been assigned the additional charge of special secretary, expenditure, finance department. She will continue serving as special secretary, employment generation, skill development and training.

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