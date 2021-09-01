Punjab in poll mode: Shiromani Akali Dal announces six candidates

First off the block for the 2022 elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced the names of six more candidates, taking the total number of nominees announced to 22 so far.

Also read: Panj Pyare row: AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat apologises

Announcing the names of the candidates on behalf of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted that Jagmeet Singh Brar will be the party’s candidate from Maur; Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Talwandi Sabo; Suba Singh from Jaitu; Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura; Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi from Muktsar; and Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot.

Two days ago, on a visit to Samrala, Sukhbir had announced the name of Paramjit Singh Dhillon as the SAD candidate from the assembly segment.

Regional party with centralised command starts early

“It’s good to take a headstart because the candidates get time to prepare to reach out to each and every section in the constituency they are contesting,” Cheema said.

On August 18, Sukhbir launched a mass contact programme across Punjab with a plan to touch 100 constituencies in 100 days. He announces the name of the candidate on visiting the constituencies.

The SAD being a regional party with a centralised chain of command is known for making early start before the elections.

After snapping ties with the BJP over the three farm laws being opposed by the farmers, the SAD has tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and given 20 seats to it in a prepoll arrangement.

There are five to six months for the elections to take place in Punjab and other political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, are yet to announce names of candidates. These parties have decision making at the central leadership level, so the poll process is a lengthy one, particularly the announcement of candidates.

Names of 12 halqa heads announced

Cheema said that Punjab is already in election mode and candidates who want to contest have started working in their constituencies and the announcement is a mere formality.

There are 12 halqa (area) heads announced by the party keeping in view the polls. They are expected to eventually become the party nominees.

Earlier, the names of the following 16 candidates has been announced: Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad, Virsa Singh Valtoha from Khemkaran, Gulzar Singh Ranike from Attari-SC, Amarpal Singh Bonny from Ajnala, NK Sharma from Dera Bassi, Janmeja Singh Sekhon from Zira; Anil Joshi from Amritsar–North, Raj Kumar Gupta from Sujanpur, Vardev Singh Mann from Guru Har Sahai, Harpreet Singh Kothai from Malout-SC, Hardeep Singh Dimpi from Gidderbaha, Teerath Singh Malha from Baghapurana, Sikandar Singh Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural-SC and Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhucho-SC.