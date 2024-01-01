: The Punjab Police on Monday busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two key persons here and recovered 10 kg opium from their possession. Punjab: Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, two held with 10 kg opium (HT photo)

The arrested duo has been identified as Pishora Singh and Arjodh Singh alias Jodha, both residents of Boparai Maadal village of Tarn Taran district, commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said during a press conference.

The police have also impounded their car, in which they were going to supply the contraband.

Bhullar said the duo was apprehended in Maqboolpura area following a tip-off that they have procured the drug from a person in Imphal, Manipur, and were going to deliver it to someone in Amritsar.

Police teams from CIA Staff-3, under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Mandher, ADCP City-3 Abhimanyu Rana IPS and ACP East Gurinderbir Singh carried out a special operation based on the information and arrested the two accused when they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment here, the commissioner of police said.

“Further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages of the accused and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date,” he added.

A case under sections 18, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been filed at Maqboolpura police station.

One of the accused, Pishora, has a criminal background and two cases under the NDPS Act are already registered against him in Tarn Taran district.