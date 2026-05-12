Punjab: Interim order against MP Sandeep Pathak’s arrest to continue till May 15

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday extended till May 15 its interim order, wherein Punjab government had assured not take coercive action against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in connection with two purported criminal cases allegedly registered against him in Punjab.

The order was passed by the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry during resumed hearing of a petition by MP Sandeep Pathak. (HT File)

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The order was passed by the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry during resumed hearing of a petition by Pathak as the government counsel sought an adjournment in the matter.

It was on Friday, the Punjab government had assured the court that no coercive steps would be taken against Pathak without prior permission of the high court.

Pathak is among the seven MPs, who on April 24 left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Reports about the registration of two criminal cases against the RS MP came in media last week but same have not been confirmed by the police. Pathak is in court seeking copies of the purported FIRs.

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