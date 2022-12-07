Punjab International Trade Expo begins in Amritsar today

The 16th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Punjab Government, will begin in Amritsar from Thursday. This time around 450 exhibitors from many States of India and abroad are arriving at PITEX.

Amritsar deputy commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan while talking to media persons on Wednesday, formally announced the launch of PITEX and said that the people of Amritsar and surrounding districts are eagerly wait for PITEX where they will get different products under one roof . He said the event will provide a great boost to Amritsar’s trade and commerce. The Punjab government is hosting the event.

RS Sachdeva, chair, Punjab Chapter of PHDCCI informed that a seminar on entrepreneurship conclave will be organised on December 8 and Virinder Sharma, Director, MSME will join as guest of honour. Sachdeva informed that the MSME conclave will be organised on December 9 where experts will talk about various initiatives and schemes for upscale MSME. A session on investment promotion is being organised on December 10 at 11 am where chief minister Bhagwant Mann will be joining as chief guest and minister for investment promotion Gagan Anmol Mann will join as guest of honour. Another session on sustainability and of green hydrogen is also being organised on December 10 in the afternoon.

Naveen Seth, assistant secretary general, PHDCCI said that during this event, traders from Afghanistan, Egypt, Thailand and Turkey and Pakistan have brought their products. States of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and JKTPO are participating in India. Seth said that apart from many reputed industries of Punjab, Ministry of MSME, Textiles, NABARD, National Small Industries Corporation, Jute Board, KVIC and Invest Punjab, along with many ministries of Punjab and Central Government are cooperating. First time a pavilion of food processing industry has also been made which is the need of the hour for Punjab.