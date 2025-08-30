Punjab International Trade Expo returning in December

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has begun preparations for the 19th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), its premier annual event, scheduled for December. The Punjab International Trade Expo is held in Amritsar every year. (HT)

A PHDCCI delegation, led by Punjab Chapter chair Karan Gilhotra, called on cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora to discuss the upcoming expo, according to a press release.

The meeting in Chandigarh was also attended by industries and commerce secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav, PHD Chamber regional director Bharti Sood and resident executive Punya Bhatia.

Gilhotra praised Arora for establishing industrial committees, emphasising that for the first time, industrialists were being directly involved in shaping the state’s industrial policy. He stated that the expo, held in Amritsar annually, attracted lakhs of visitors and served as a crucial platform for entrepreneurs to showcase new products.