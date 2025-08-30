Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Punjab International Trade Expo returning in December

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:50 am IST

A PHDCCI delegation, led by Punjab Chapter chair Karan Gilhotra, called on cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora to discuss the upcoming expo, according to a press release.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has begun preparations for the 19th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), its premier annual event, scheduled for December.

The Punjab International Trade Expo is held in Amritsar every year. (HT)
The meeting in Chandigarh was also attended by industries and commerce secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav, PHD Chamber regional director Bharti Sood and resident executive Punya Bhatia.

Gilhotra praised Arora for establishing industrial committees, emphasising that for the first time, industrialists were being directly involved in shaping the state’s industrial policy. He stated that the expo, held in Amritsar annually, attracted lakhs of visitors and served as a crucial platform for entrepreneurs to showcase new products.

