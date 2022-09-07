Punjab Investment Summit to be held in February 2023

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval for organising the Punjab Investment Summit in February 2023.

Chairing a meeting of Invest Punjab, state government’s investment promotion agency, the CM said that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high-growth trajectory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann said that elaborate arrangements will be made for making this mega event a huge success.

He also stressed on the need to promote the state as a most-preferred investment destination in India and across the globe. Mann directed Invest Punjab to organise promotion outreach programme, including roadshows in all key cities of India and globally.

He further underscored the need to strengthen the unified regulator and single window system in Punjab. He said during the current government regime, Punjab has roped in investment worth ₹21,000 crore. Mann said this investment will open new vistas of employment for around 93,000 youths.

Mann offers 1,000 acres in Fatehgarh Sahib to set up textile park

Bhagwant Mann has offered 1,000 acres of land in Fatehgarh Sahib district to the central government for setting up a textile park under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to Union textile minister Piyush Goyal, the Punjab CM has expressed the desire for setting up this ambitious project in Fatehgarh Sahib. He said that once commissioned, this project will make Punjab a ‘Textile Hub’ of the country.

He said this scheme will help in attracting investments and generating jobs.

Mann said that all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the central and state pollution control boards will be adhered to while setting up this park.