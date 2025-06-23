Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Punjab: Keep eye on obscene social media content, minister tells officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2025 07:52 AM IST

Any complaint or information received regarding obscene content on social media must be immediately shared with the police and the Child Rights Commission, says Baljit Kaur, Punjab social security, women and child development minister

Punjab social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur on Sunday expressed concern over the increasing trend of vulgar and obscene content being circulated on social media platforms. Such material poses a direct threat to the psychological and social well-being of children, she said.

Baljit Kaur, Punjab social security, women and child development minister
Hailing the orders issued by the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to the ADGP (cyber crime) for strict action against those posting such content, the minister directed all district social security, women and child development officers to keep a strict watch on the circulation of such objectionable content at their level. She instructed that any complaint or information received regarding such content must be immediately shared with the police and the Child Rights Commission. Additionally, awareness campaigns must be organised at the local level to sensitise parents, teachers and youth about the responsible use of social media, she mentioned.

Kaur stated that any elements adversely affecting the mental health of children would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The culprits will face the strictest legal action to deter others from posting obscene content online.

The minister also instructed the police to intensify surveillance of such content on social media and take immediate action against individuals involved in creating or uploading it, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, IT Act 2000, and POCSO Act 2012.

She appealed to parents, teachers, social organisations and others to promptly report any such content or individuals involved in circulating it to the police or the Child Rights Commission without delay. “Creating a safe, healthy, and positive digital environment for children is a shared responsibility of all of us,” she emphasised.

