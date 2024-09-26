Menu Explore
Punjab: Kiratpur Sahib PS ranked 8th best nationally by MHA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2024 07:34 AM IST

The MHA evaluates police stations annually based on predefined parameters, including disposal of investigations, resolution of complaints, effective public dealing, maintenance of records, conviction rate etc

Kiratpur Sahib police station has secured eighth rank nationally and first in Punjab in the ‘annual ranking of police stations for year 2023’ released by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) based on prefixed parameters, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

Judged on fixed parameters, the police station was adjudged best in the state for the year 2023. (HT File)

To commemorate this achievement, the police station has received two certificates signed jointly by the Union home minister and Union home secretary.

DGP Yadav, accompanied by inspector general of police (headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, handed over both certificates to the senior superintendent of police Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana and congratulated the latter and station house officer (SHO) Kiratpur Sahib on achieving this milestone.

The MHA evaluates police stations annually based on predefined parameters, including disposal of investigations, resolution of complaints, effective public dealing, maintenance of records, conviction rate, etc.

“The Kiratpur Sahib police station has excelled in these areas, demonstrating its commitment to efficient and responsive policing. This accomplishment underscores the effective policing strategies and community-oriented approach, the DGP added.

