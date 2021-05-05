Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Cheema tests positive
chandigarh news

Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Cheema tests positive

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has wished the Dirba AAP MLA, who is in home isolation, a speedy recovery
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema tweeted his Covid status on Wednesday and requested those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get tested. (HT file photo)

Aam Aadmi Party legislator and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested +ve for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. (I’m) following instructions of my doctor while undergoing home isolation. All those who have come in close proximity to me over the last few days are requested to kindly get tested,” he said in a tweet.

Also read: Centre moves SC against show cause notice of contempt over oxygen supply deficit

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished the Dirba legislator a speedy recovery.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to leader of the opposition @HarpalCheemaMLA Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19,” Singh tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested +ve for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. (I’m) following instructions of my doctor while undergoing home isolation. All those who have come in close proximity to me over the last few days are requested to kindly get tested,” he said in a tweet.

Also read: Centre moves SC against show cause notice of contempt over oxygen supply deficit

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished the Dirba legislator a speedy recovery.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to leader of the opposition @HarpalCheemaMLA Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19,” Singh tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP