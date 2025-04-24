Punjab: Leaked chat: Two more arrested over ‘assassination’ plot

The Moga police have arrested two more persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to target the political leaders. The arrested accused have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Rajeana and Sukhchain Singh of Malliana village, both in Moga district. (HT File)

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections was registered in Moga on April 21, and since then, the police have arrested five persons, including a 17-year-old boy, for their alleged role in terror activities.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday night. They were produced before a Moga district court on Wednesday and were sent to two-day police remand.

According to the police, there were at least 30 members of Waris Punjab De on the WhatsApp chat group who were found plotting to target Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Ravneet Bittu and others over the extension of Khadoor Sahib MP’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) for one more year.

The alleged conspiracy was exposed through leaked chats on social media platforms on Sunday. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the chats.

Investigators said that digital data is being analysed to identify more accused who were members of the said chat group with objectionable content.