Punjab liquor factory row: Protesters refuse to budge from site; more than 1,100 booked

Standoff between authorities and protesters continued in Zira on Wednesday as the latter remained reluctant to lift dharna despite orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

However, the number of agitators and cops reduced drastically at the protest site in front of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira in Ferozepur as well as on the link road providing access to factory staff.

The police, meanwhile, registered a first information report against at least 1,100 people under attempt to murder and the Arms Act charges a day after eight cops were injured in clashes with members of farmer unions trying to force their way through barricades to reach the site of the protest against the distillery.

“We welcome the high court’s order to form a committee to re-examine the pollution caused by the liquor factory, but the protest won’t be lifted until the permanent closure of the unit,” said Nirbhay Singh Dhudhikee, a member of Sanyukt Morcha.

“We are ready to pay the price to cover any losses, but won’t withdraw the agitation until the liquor factory is shut in the wider interest of sand, water and environment of the vicinity,” he added.

“Neither will we allow the administration to attach the properties of protesters nor succumb to any pressure tactics,” said Burj Singh Gill of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakonda).

“We have asked the authorities to stop police raids on the houses of protesters booked for agitation and withdraw all such cases. Today, no police raid was conducted,” said Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Mansurwal, who also is a member of the committee which met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said all efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

“The onus is now on the protesters to end their strike before Friday (date of next hearing) as per the instructions of the high court. They are duty bound to ensure compliance with the court’s directions,” she added.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, while giving the protesters time till December 23, had agreed to constitute a committee to retest the water in the vicinity of liquor factory for any contamination, provided the protesters vacated the site.

The protesters have been alleging violations of environmental norms by the unit. The government had admitted in the court that the unit began operations as per the laws.