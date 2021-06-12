Punjab logs 1,230 fresh cases, 59 more deaths

Punjab on Friday reported 1,230 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 5,85,986, while 59 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,435, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

Ludhiana topped the chart in the state with 140 fresh cases, followed by 103 in Amritsar, 101 in Jalandhar and 91 in Patiala, the bulletin said.

A maximum of six deaths were reported in Amritsar, five each in Mohali, Fazilka and Jalandhar, and four each in Ferozepur, Sangrur and Ludhiana, according to the bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate was 2.05% as against 2.36% on Thursday. The number of active cases dropped to 15,306 from 16,244 a day before.

A total of 197 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said. With 2,071 more coronavirus patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,55,245, it said.

So far, 99,41,391 samples have been collected for Covid testing in the state.