Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 1,379 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 1,379 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

Among the fresh Covid infections in Punjab, Mohali reported 231 cases, followed by 152 in Ludhiana, 141 in Hoshiarpur, 124 in Jalandhar and 74 in Fazilka, the bulletin said.
With 25 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in Punjab reached 17,392.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Friday reported 1,379 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 750,370, according to a medical bulletin.

With 25 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,392, it said, adding the state’s positivity rate remained at its lowest in past 20 days at 4.04 % with the authorities conducting 34,631 tests on Friday.

Among the fresh infections, Mohali reported 231 cases, followed by 152 in Ludhiana, 141 in Hoshiarpur, 124 in Jalandhar and 74 in Fazilka, the bulletin said.

Maximum four deaths were reported Hoshiarpur, three each in Fazilka and Ludhiana and two each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Mohali.

With 3,004 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 7,18,559. The active cases in the state also dipped to 14,321. A total of 2,42,855 people were vaccinated on Friday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP