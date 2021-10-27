Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 13 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported 13 fresh cases Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year, taking the infection tally to 6,02,251, according to a medical bulletin
Among new Covid cases in Punjab, Ludhiana reported four, followed by three in Amritsar.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state, the death toll stood at 16,554, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 226 from 237 on Tuesday.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,471, the bulletin said.

