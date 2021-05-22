Punjab logs 172 deaths, 5,278 new Covid cases

Punjab on Friday registered 172 more deaths due to Covid-19 as 5,278 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 5,28,676, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 12,888 lives in the state. Twenty-three deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 19 each from Patiala and Bathinda and 13 from Mohali.

Ludhiana reported the maximum 687 cases, followed by 565 in Bathinda, 486 in Mohali and 380 in Patiala. Meanwhile, 8,652 people recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases also declined from 67,041 on Thursday to 63,470 on Friday, as per the bulletin. The state’s positivity rate also dropped from 7.03% on Thursday to 6.92%, it said. With 8,652 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,52,318.

There are 418 critical patients who are on ventilator while 7,448 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 85,56,117 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.