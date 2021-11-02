Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 20 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

With one Covid-related fatality in Pathankot, the death toll reached 16,560, it said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.10 %
Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, 4 were registered in Hoshiarpur, 3 in Pathankot and 2 in Ludhiana.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,420, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Pathankot, the death toll reached 16,560, it said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.10 %.

Among fresh cases, 4 were registered in Hoshiarpur, 3 in Pathankot and 2 in Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

There are 246 active Covid cases in the state. With 22 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,613 it said.

A total of 15443203 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 21001 were tested on Monday. As many as 48753 doses of the vaccines were administered on the day.

