Punjab logs 22 fresh Covid cases; Hoshiarpur village declared containment zone

Punjab on Monday witnessed 22 fresh Covid cases and one virus-related death, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.

State’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.14%, the bulletin said. With fresh cases, state’s patient tally has reached 603,258, it said.

One Covid-related death was reported in Hoshiarpur district. The number of active cases in the state is 329.

Among the fresh cases, five were recorded in Pathankot and four each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts.

With recovery of 28 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,330, it said. Till now, 16,599 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Samples of all 556 students taken after 33 test positive

Palahar village in Talwara block of Hoshiarpur district has been declared red containment zone after the number of Covid-19 cases at the government senior secondary school rose to 33. The health authorities revealed that samples of all 556 students and teachers had been collected and sent for testing.

Mukerian sub divisional magistrate Navneet Kaur Bal said the school would remain closed till all the samples are negative. The school was shut on Thursday after 13 students tested positive for Covid.

District epidemiologist DP Singh said that samples of possible contacts of the infected students had also been sent for testing.