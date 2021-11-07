Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported 10, followed by eight in Jalandhar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran
The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in Punjab.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 25 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,02,517, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in Punjab, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, followed by eight in Jalandhar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

There are 219 active cases in the state, while 21 people have recuperated from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,736, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP