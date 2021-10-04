Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases

Punjab on Sunday recorded 25 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,722, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid related fatality was reported in the state of Sunday and the death toll stood at 16,520, the bulletin said. Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Fazilka, followed by three each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 286, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 5,84,916, the bulletin said.