Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:13 AM IST
No new Covid deaths were reported in the state on the day; the state’s case tally has gone up to 6,01,722. (HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday recorded 25 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,722, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid related fatality was reported in the state of Sunday and the death toll stood at 16,520, the bulletin said. Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Fazilka, followed by three each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 286, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 5,84,916, the bulletin said.

