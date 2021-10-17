Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, seven were reported in Mohali, four each in Ludhiana and Patiala and two in Faridkot
With 17 recoveries from Covid in Punjab, the number of cured persons has reached 585,264.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Sunday reported 27 fresh Covid cases, taking the count to 6,02,035, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported in Fazilka district, taking death toll to 16,544, the bulletin said.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.12%. Among the fresh cases, seven were reported in Mohali, four each in Ludhiana and Patiala and two in Faridkot, it said. The number of active cases was 227.

With 17 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585,264, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,890 tests were conducted on Sunday and 19,499 vaccine doses were administered on the day.

