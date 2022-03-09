Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Among districts, Mohali topped the list with nine Covid cases followed by five in Amritsar and three in Fazilka, the bulletin said
With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll has reached 17,722. According to media bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has come down to 0.21%.
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Tuesday reported 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,517, according to a medical bulletin.

Among districts, Mohali topped the list with nine Covid cases followed by five in Amritsar and three in Fazilka, the bulletin said.

With 39 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,450. Active cases in the state have also come down to 345, the bulletin said.

A total of 50,815 persons were vaccinated in the state on Tuesday.

