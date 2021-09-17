Punjab logs 32 new cases, two deaths

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday reported 32 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,180, according to a medical bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Punjab on Thursday reported 32 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,180, according to a medical bulletin.

With two fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 16,467.

Among the new Covid cases, six were reported in Mohali, followed by four in Hoshiarpur, the bulletin said. The active cases were 314.

Thirty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84,399, the bulletin said.

The state reported the positivity rate of 0.07 %.

A total of 1,40,53,952 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 45,750 were tested on Thursday. As many as 6,02,464 doses of the vaccine were administered on Thursday.

