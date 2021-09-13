Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 33 new Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 33 new Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 6,01,040, according to a medical bulletin of the state government
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Forty-four people recovered from the Covid-19 infection in Punjab on September 12. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Punjab recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 6,01,040, according to a medical bulletin of the state government. No Covid-related death was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 16,453, it said.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 306 from 319 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported nine, followed by seven in Patiala and five in Gurdaspur, according to the bulletin. Forty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,281, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two snatchers nabbed by Ludhiana police, four phones recovered

Month after transfer to Abohar, MC secretary reinstated in Ludhiana

Fugitive nabbed with 450gm heroin in Ludhiana

Deadly potholes return on Ludhiana roads after showers
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP