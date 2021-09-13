Punjab logs 33 new Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 6,01,040, according to a medical bulletin of the state government. No Covid-related death was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 16,453, it said.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 306 from 319 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported nine, followed by seven in Patiala and five in Gurdaspur, according to the bulletin. Forty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,281, it said.